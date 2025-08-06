Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,800 shares, anincreaseof108.8% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.8222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 302.0%.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

