IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.55 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 57.20 ($0.76). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 56.60 ($0.75), with a volume of 1,348,205 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £537.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.36.

About IP Group

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

