Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Up 101.0% in July

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,700 shares, anincreaseof101.0% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Severn Trent Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of STRNY stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45.
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.01%.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
