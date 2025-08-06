Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, agrowthof133.3% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rexel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05.

Rexel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.0706 dividend. This represents a yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Rexel’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

