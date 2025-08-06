Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.79. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 223 shares traded.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Wynn Macau Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 481.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

