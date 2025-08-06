Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.63 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.99). Helical shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.99), with a volume of 291,802 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.72) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £279.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.63.

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Helical had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 65.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Helical plc will post 8.3172892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

