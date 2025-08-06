Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $310.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.3333.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,290,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,638,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $299.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.33. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $256.47 and a one year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

