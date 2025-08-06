Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $310.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.3333.
ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th.
Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $299.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.33. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $256.47 and a one year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.