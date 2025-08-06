Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $137,093.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $277,269.94. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $38,658.40. Following the sale, the director owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,702.36. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,329 shares of company stock worth $423,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

