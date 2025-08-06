Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. Vontier has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 23.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 5,158.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 71,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

