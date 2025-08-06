Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

