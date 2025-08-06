Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 300,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $215.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.85. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

