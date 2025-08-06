GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.4286.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.1%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 72.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GXO opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.