StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.0714.
Several analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Santander raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Shares of STNE opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. StoneCo has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $16.68.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
