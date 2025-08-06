StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.0714.

Several analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Santander raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,486.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. StoneCo has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $16.68.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

