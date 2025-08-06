Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,545.42. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.32, for a total value of $382,616.00.

F5 Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $318.78 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $334.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.95 and a 200-day moving average of $283.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 134.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 275.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

