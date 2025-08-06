Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $6.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of SLQT opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.22. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $408.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

