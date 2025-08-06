Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after acquiring an additional 506,435 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after acquiring an additional 470,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,443,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,924,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,866,000 after acquiring an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average of $102.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

