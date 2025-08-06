Brokerages Set Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) Target Price at $70.86

Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.8571.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dayforce by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,860,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,779 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,620,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,583,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,033,000 after purchasing an additional 948,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,800,000 after purchasing an additional 667,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DAY stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

