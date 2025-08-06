Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMEA. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMEA

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of BMEA opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. CWM LLC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 8,058.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.