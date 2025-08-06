Reviewing Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) and Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Unum Group and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Group 11.77% 13.44% 2.38% Atlantic American -0.77% -2.25% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unum Group and Atlantic American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Group 0 4 8 1 2.77 Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Unum Group presently has a consensus target price of $91.6154, suggesting a potential upside of 30.69%. Given Unum Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unum Group is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Unum Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unum Group and Atlantic American”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Group $12.89 billion 0.93 $1.78 billion $8.36 8.39 Atlantic American $188.23 million 0.26 -$4.27 million ($0.09) -26.17

Unum Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American. Atlantic American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unum Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Unum Group pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Unum Group pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic American pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unum Group has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Unum Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Unum Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Atlantic American shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Unum Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.2% of Atlantic American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unum Group beats Atlantic American on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other miscellaneous products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. It sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, consultants, and independent contractor agent sales force and brokers. Unum Group was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for subdivision construction; school bus contracts; and performance and payment bonds. In addition, the company offers individual and group whole life insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance products; and other accident and health insurance products comprising various individual and group policies for the payment of standard benefits for the treatment of diagnosed cancer and other critical illnesses, as well as various other products, such as short-term nursing facility care, accident only, hospital indemnity, and disability coverages. It markets its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic American Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlantic American / Delta Group.

