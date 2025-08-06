Analysts Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Price Target at $5.63

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.6286.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp lowered Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W lowered Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $276.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 106.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

