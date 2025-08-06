Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Critical Analysis

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pfizer and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer 12.62% 20.33% 8.53% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft -7.26% 13.94% 4.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pfizer and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 1 11 5 3 2.50 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 1 2 3.25

Valuation and Earnings

Pfizer presently has a consensus price target of $28.2778, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Pfizer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pfizer is more favorable than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares Pfizer and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $63.63 billion 2.21 $8.03 billion $1.38 17.89 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $50.44 billion 0.62 -$2.76 billion ($0.92) -8.65

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pfizer has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pfizer pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pfizer has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Pfizer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Pfizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pfizer beats Bayer Aktiengesellschaft on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. It also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Litfulo, Velsipity, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, Somavert, Ngenla, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Bosulif, Mektovi, Padcev, Adcetris, Talzenna, Tukysa, Elrexfio, Tivdak, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and BioNTech SE. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines for self-medication and self-care; and solutions for nutritional supplements, allergy, cough and cold, dermatology, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, and digestive health. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. The company has a collaboration with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc. to strengthen gene editing programs; Peking University in the area of basic pharmaceutical research; the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute in the development of the compound emodepside for the treatment of infection with soil-transmitted helminths; bit.bio Ltd. for the discovery and manufacture of regulatory T cells for use in creating therapeutics; Hologic, Inc. in the field of contrastenhanced-mammography solutions to improve diagnostic imaging for the detection of breast cancer; and Twist Bioscience Corporation centering around the research and development of antibody-based pharmaceuticals, as well as with CrossBay Medical Inc. It distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, supermarkets, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. The company has collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is based in Leverkusen, Germany.

