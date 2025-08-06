Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) & La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Critical Analysis

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. 78.3% of La Rosa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jardine Matheson and La Rosa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 1 3.00 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $35.78 billion 0.47 -$468.00 million N/A N/A La Rosa $69.45 million 0.05 -$14.45 million ($505.60) -0.01

This table compares Jardine Matheson and La Rosa”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

La Rosa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jardine Matheson.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Matheson and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A La Rosa -142.90% -155.71% -74.94%

Volatility & Risk

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Rosa has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jardine Matheson beats La Rosa on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers automotive and transport services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also operates 7-Eleven, IKEA, and other retailing business, as well as Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants; and invests in and manages hotels, resorts, and residences, as well as engages in construction and energy, infrastructure and logistics, and information technology businesses. In addition, the company sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores. Further, it engages in the automotive dealerships business. Additionally, the company invests in digital business, such as Halodoc, a healthtech online ecosystem; Sayurbox, an e-commerce grocery platform; Paxel, a technology-based logistics business; and OLX, a used car platform. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.