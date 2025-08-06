The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,500.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.94) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.68) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.95) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.49) to GBX 1,080 ($14.36) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,185.50 ($15.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,241.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,242.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($12.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,349 ($17.94).

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 20.80 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The Sage Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sage Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,206 ($16.04) per share, with a total value of £37,096.56 ($49,323.97). Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

