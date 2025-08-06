Reviewing Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Associated Banc and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 7 2 0 2.22 Old National Bancorp 0 2 6 1 2.89

Associated Banc currently has a consensus target price of $27.7778, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Associated Banc pays out 119.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Old National Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

83.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Associated Banc and Old National Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $2.39 billion 1.68 $123.14 million $0.77 31.49 Old National Bancorp $2.96 billion 2.77 $539.19 million $1.69 12.36

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Banc. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 5.79% 8.86% 0.91% Old National Bancorp 17.67% 9.92% 1.13%

Risk and Volatility

Associated Banc has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Associated Banc on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit. It also provides deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange solutions; fiduciary services, such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services; and investable funds solutions, including savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. In addition, the company offers deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

