Critical Comparison: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Tivic Health Systems and Nyxoah are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tivic Health Systems and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.37%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Nyxoah”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $780,000.00 4.51 N/A N/A N/A Nyxoah $4.89 million 51.96 -$64.10 million ($2.13) -3.50

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -4.07% -0.67% -0.57% Nyxoah -1,571.39% -63.37% -46.67%

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats Nyxoah on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

