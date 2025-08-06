Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.5%

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $299.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.69 and a twelve month high of $306.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.