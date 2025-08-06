Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells 39,999 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $802.78 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $721.07 and a 200-day moving average of $653.43.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $223,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.