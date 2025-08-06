ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) General Counsel Sells $14,095.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 50 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $14,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,203.40. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $284.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.06.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in ResMed by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $9,895,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.83.

View Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.