ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) General Counsel Sells $14,095.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 50 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $14,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,203.40. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RMD stock opened at $284.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.06.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in ResMed by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $9,895,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.83.
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
