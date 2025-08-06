Rep. Lloyd Doggett Purchases Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO). In a filing disclosed on August 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CocaCola stock on July 1st.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CocaCola alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 6/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 6/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 6/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 6/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 5/15/2025.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $296.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 1.5% during the second quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $254,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 73.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 22.4% during the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

About CocaCola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.