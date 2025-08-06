Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 5,233 Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Albemarle worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 66,402 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.