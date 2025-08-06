Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 640,246 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640,246 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $219,001,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after buying an additional 1,055,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after buying an additional 771,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,214,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,737,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

