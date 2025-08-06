Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,715.16. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,231 shares of company stock worth $896,091. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

