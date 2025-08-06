Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $198,000 Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.

(Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.