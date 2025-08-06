Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

