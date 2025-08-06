Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $7,743,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,281,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 408,076.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.6%

Sirius XM stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $36.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.