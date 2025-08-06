11,325 Shares in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $375,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 60,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 170,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323,554 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 308,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,358.68. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $202,521.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,125.04. The trade was a 21.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,097 shares of company stock worth $1,955,113. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CareDx Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $715.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. CareDx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

