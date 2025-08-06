Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 941.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $248.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day moving average is $248.76. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 11th. The savings and loans company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

