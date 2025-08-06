Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 562 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

