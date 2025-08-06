Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

