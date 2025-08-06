David P. Hochman Acquires 20,000 Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David P. Hochman bought 20,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 349,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,660.25. This trade represents a 6.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance
Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.04.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 189.26% and a negative net margin of 2,297.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on OBIO
Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Orchestra BioMed by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orchestra BioMed by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Orchestra BioMed by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.
About Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orchestra BioMed
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.