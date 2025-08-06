David P. Hochman Acquires 20,000 Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David P. Hochman bought 20,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 349,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,660.25. This trade represents a 6.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 189.26% and a negative net margin of 2,297.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Orchestra BioMed from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Orchestra BioMed by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orchestra BioMed by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Orchestra BioMed by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Further Reading

