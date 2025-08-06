Insider Selling: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Senior Officer Sells 325 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Henry Bailey sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.85, for a total transaction of C$37,976.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31 shares in the company, valued at C$3,622.35. This represents a 91.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$127.31 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$69.29 and a 52 week high of C$152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.