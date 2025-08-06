Insider Selling: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Senior Officer Sells 325 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Henry Bailey sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.85, for a total transaction of C$37,976.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31 shares in the company, valued at C$3,622.35. This represents a 91.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$127.31 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$69.29 and a 52 week high of C$152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.84.
