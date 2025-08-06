BIO-key International (BKYI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect BIO-key International to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 74.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded BIO-key International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

