Darcy Horn Davenport Sells 1,600 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $86,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,728.04. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darcy Horn Davenport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $87,088.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $92,320.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $92,256.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $91,920.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $92,864.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $95,504.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $100,656.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 139.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 491.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,680 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 499,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.06.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

