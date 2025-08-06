SFL (SFL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect SFL to post earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.82 million. SFL had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE:SFL opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.56. SFL has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

SFL Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SFL by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 122.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,767 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

