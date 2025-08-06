Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.79) per share and revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%
LYRA stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.16. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.
About Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
