Bob(Robert) Latta Acquires 176,165 Shares of Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) Stock

Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA – Get Free Report) insider Bob(Robert) Latta bought 176,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,916.73 ($53,192.68).

Bob(Robert) Latta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Bob(Robert) Latta purchased 55,000 shares of Amaero International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$17,325.00 ($11,250.00).

The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62.

About Amaero International

Amaero International Ltd engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of laser-based metal additive products in Australia. The company provides research and development, contract manufacturing, and tooling specialists services, as well as patented metal alloys. It serves the aviation, defense, automotive, and aerospace sectors, as well as the tooling industries.

