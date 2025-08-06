Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Rises By 82.9%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, agrowthof82.9% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Up 0.3%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

