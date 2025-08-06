Absci (ABSI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,232.13% and a negative return on equity of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Stock Down 1.3%

Absci stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Absci has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABSI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Absci from $7.00 to $6.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Absci

Insider Transactions at Absci

In other news, insider Andreas Busch bought 50,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 327,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,882.56. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Absci by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,391,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 344,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Absci by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Absci by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.