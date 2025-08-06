GreenPower Motor (GP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GPGet Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Earnings History for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

