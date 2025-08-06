GreenPower Motor (GP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
GreenPower Motor stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.90.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GreenPower Motor
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.