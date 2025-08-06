Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires 5,638 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.28%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

